Analysts Issue Forecasts for Entergy Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE ETR opened at $97.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.