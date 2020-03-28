First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

FBP stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bancorp by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 394,989 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 334,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,826,000 after buying an additional 951,270 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

