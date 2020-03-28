William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $188.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,284,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 854,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,493,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 850,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,860,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

