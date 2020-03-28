Brokers Set Expectations for FB Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,243,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after buying an additional 183,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after buying an additional 156,314 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 29,947 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

