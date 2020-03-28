B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:FCF opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $833.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6,669.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,378 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.