Analysts Set Expectations for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Grocery Outlet in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

GO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of GO stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 817,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after purchasing an additional 498,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

