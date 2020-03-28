Brokers Issue Forecasts for 3D Systems Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for 3D Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

DDD stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $821.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

