Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $19.89 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 79,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

