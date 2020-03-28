Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HCC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $613.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.