Piper Sandler Weighs in on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $506.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

