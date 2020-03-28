Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

