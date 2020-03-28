Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

NYSE CMI opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

