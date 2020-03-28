SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHMUY stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

