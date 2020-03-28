SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SHMUY stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.