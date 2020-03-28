Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Earnings History and Estimates for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report