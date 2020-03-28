Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

