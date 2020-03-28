Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Issued By William Blair

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Iqvia in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

IQV opened at $107.14 on Friday. Iqvia has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

