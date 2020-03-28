Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LOB. SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.