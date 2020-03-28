Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Capital One Financial

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Laredo Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $218.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 138,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $6,633,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

