Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.92 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $247.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.29 and its 200-day moving average is $289.83. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,282,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,263,000 after buying an additional 663,720 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

