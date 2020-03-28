Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

NYSE:MA opened at $247.65 on Friday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

