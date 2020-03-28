Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantile Bank Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

