Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercantile Bank Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How Short Selling Works

Earnings History and Estimates for Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report