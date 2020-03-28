Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted by Analyst

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

METC stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

