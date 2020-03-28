Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.