Dare Bioscience (DARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Dare Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. Dare Bioscience has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

