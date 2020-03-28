Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58.

ALPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

