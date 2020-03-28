Banco Bradesco (BAK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

