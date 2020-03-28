CUI Global (CUI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CUI stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. CUI Global has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

