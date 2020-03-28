Village Farms International (VFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.56. The stock has a market cap of $287.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$467,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,441,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,530,783.61.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.