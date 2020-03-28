Redline Communications Group (RDL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

