Envision Solar International (EVSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Envision Solar International stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.07. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on EVSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

