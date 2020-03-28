PlusTherapeuticsInc . (PSTV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.77. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

About PlusTherapeuticsInc .

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.