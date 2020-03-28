Wynn Macau (WYNMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of WYNMF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNMF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.