Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

