RYB Education (RYB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect RYB Education to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

