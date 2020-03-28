Restoration Hardware (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RH opened at $110.93 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $256.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.03.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

