Edap Tms (EDAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $2.33 on Friday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

