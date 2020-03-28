Eastside Distilling (EAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EAST stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.43. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

