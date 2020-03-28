Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co.
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iqvia Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Live Oak Bancshares Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum Inc Issued By Capital One Financial
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc
Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report