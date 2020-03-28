Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18. Priority Technology has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.69.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.