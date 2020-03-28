Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of PHUN opened at $0.78 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

Earnings History for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

