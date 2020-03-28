Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HSON opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

