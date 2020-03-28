Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $182.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFF. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Village Farms International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Earnings History for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

