Sunworks (SUNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SUNW stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts recently commented on SUNW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

