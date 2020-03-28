Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $270.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $247.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.23 and its 200 day moving average is $270.53. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,032,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.