Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
Apple Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
Eton Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Eton Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aramark Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion
Aramark Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion
Codexis, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million
Codexis, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million
$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter
$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter
$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. This Quarter
$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report