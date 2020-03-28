Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of ETON opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Eton Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.