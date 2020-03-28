Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $14.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $17.38 million. Codexis posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $80.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $81.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.77 million, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.31 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,202 shares of company stock worth $569,762. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Codexis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

