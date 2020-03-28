Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $14.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $17.38 million. Codexis posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $80.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 million to $81.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.77 million, with estimates ranging from $90.60 million to $101.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

CDXS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $10.31 on Friday. Codexis has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,202 shares of company stock worth $569,762. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 593,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Codexis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apple Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
Apple Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
Eton Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Eton Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Aramark Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion
Aramark Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion
Codexis, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million
Codexis, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million
$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter
$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc This Quarter
$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. This Quarter
$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report