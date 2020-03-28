$66.03 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $66.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the highest is $66.10 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $66.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $286.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $289.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $303.65 million, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $309.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

ORBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

