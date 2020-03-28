$71.27 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $71.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.34 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $67.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $292.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.14 million to $292.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

