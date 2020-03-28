Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) will report sales of $50.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.83 million and the highest is $50.50 million. Inseego reported sales of $48.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $259.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $263.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.11 million, with estimates ranging from $315.21 million to $337.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth $74,000. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

