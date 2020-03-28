Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.21 Million

Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $404.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $394.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $404.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.