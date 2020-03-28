W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,205,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $97,047,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

