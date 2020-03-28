America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.